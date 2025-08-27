NBA Trade Idea Sends Warriors' Two-Year Big Man to Cavaliers
The Golden State Warriors have had a notoriously slow offseason in terms of adding roster reinforcements, in large part because the Jonathan Kuminga contract/trade request saga has essentially caused a dead stop in all of the team's potential free agent and trade negotiations.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley floated an intriguing trade idea that the Warriors could potentially pursue when the Kuminga logjam clears, but it would force the team to part ways with an intriguing young player they selected in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Buckley suggested that the Warriors part ways with Trayce Jackson-Davis, proposing a trade that sends the 25-year-old to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for reserve G/F Jaylon Tyson. The Cavaliers selected Tyson with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Cal, and the 22-year-old rookie made three starts in 47 appearances in the NBA while also splitting time in the G-League.
"Tyson, the 20th pick of the 2024 draft, showed some encouraging flashes in limited minutes during his rookie season," Buckley wrote. "With Cleveland still being measured on the championship-or-bust scale and being sufficiently stocked with wings, though, his path to playing time still looks loaded with obstacles.
"It's possible, then, the Cavs could covet someone more likely to fill a regular rotation role. While Jackson-Davis wouldn't necessarily be guaranteed floor time, he'd basically only be fighting Larry Nance Jr. for the backup big spot. They could end up sharing the role, but Nance's injury history suggests there'd be stretches when Jackson-Davis would have the gig all to himself."
Tyson Time
Tyson had an impressive run at the NBA Summer League, averaging a well-rounded stat line of 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. The 22-year-old Allen, Texas native likely won't see much action on a loaded Cleveland Cavaliers roster this upcoming season, making him an intriguing piece Golden State could add and develop in exchange for a player in Jackson-Davis who regressed in most statistical categories from his rookie to his sophomore season.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet for the first time this season on Dec. 6 when they face off in Cleveland, with tip-off for that game currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT. The Cavaliers have a four-game winning streak against Golden State, suffering their last loss to the Warriors in January 2023.
