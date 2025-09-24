NBA Trade Idea Swaps Jonathan Kuminga for Bulls' Rising Star
The Golden State Warriors' 2025 offseason dilemma could be solved with a singular trade. The Warriors continue to negotiate with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga for a new contract, and it is growing clear that neither side necessarily wants him to return.
The Warriors simply want to use Kuminga as trade bait during the 2025-26 season, as their most recent contract offer was a third-year, $75.2 million deal with a third-year team option, which would make him a very tradeable asset. However, Kuminga is dangling the option of signing the qualifying offer, which would include a no-trade clause and allow him to hit the open market next summer.
Could the Warriors find a sign-and-trade?
The expectation heading into the 2025 season was that the Warriors would find a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, but they did not like the offers that were coming their way. A few teams showed significant interest, including the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and Chicago Bulls, but it seems more likely that Kuminga will be staying in Golden State for the time being.
However, what if the Warriors get desperate? If the Warriors feel like Kuminga's top option is to sign the qualifying offer, they could reopen sign-and-trade talks at the last minute and potentially help the 22-year-old forward find a new home.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley proposed a mock trade that sends Kuminga to the Bulls in exchange for rising star Coby White.
Golden State Warriors receive: Coby White, Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls receive: Jonathan Kuminga (sign-and-trade), Moses Moody, 2028 first-round pick
Coby White, a 25-year-old guard entering the last year of his contract, and the Bulls have shown some hesitance to pay him what he might demand on his next deal. The Warriors could use an offensive talent like White, who averaged 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game last season. However, this trade might not be worth it.
Jalen Smith would also be a favorable addition for Golden State, as they desperately need some more size in their frontcourt, but giving up Kuminga, Moses Moody, and an unprotected first-round pick seems unreasonable, especially since the 2028 draft will be after the contracts of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green expire.
Would the Warriors do this trade?
All in all, this is not an ideal trade for the Warriors, unless they could get it done without giving up a first-round pick. Swapping Kuminga and Moody for White and Smith is not a bad idea for Golden State, and there is a chance that Chicago likes that two-for-two swap as well.
Would the Warriors do this? Not as it stands, but if they could either add protections to that first-round pick or take it out of the deal altogether, then it could shift in their favor.