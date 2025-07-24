NBA Trade Idea Swaps Warriors Star For Elite Scoring Guard
The Golden State Warriors have completed no moves in free agency, with July coming to an end soon. Even though the franchise has been heavily linked to Boston Celtics free agent Al Horford and Brooklyn Nets free agent De'Anthony Melton, there has been no confirmation on any moves from the 2022 NBA Champions.
A major reason for this lack of moves stems from the Jonathan Kuminga situation. A restricted free agent this summer, Kuminga has yet to strike a deal or receive an offer sheet from an opposing team. If the Warriors are set on parting ways with the young forward, a trade idea with the Nets could see both teams solve their problems and net them an interesting player in return.
In the following trade idea, the Nets and Warriors swap restricted free agents, with both players ending up in situations that are just better for them than the ones they are in now.
Golden State Warriors receive: G Cam Thomas (sign-and-trade / ~three-year, $66 million deal)
Brooklyn Nets receive: G Buddy Hield, F Jonathan Kuminga (sign-and-trade / ~three-year, $75 million deal)
Negotiating a sign-and-trade with the Warriors for Kuminga is a difficult one, especially since Kuminga's salary only accounts for 50% of what Golden State can take back. Therefore, they couldn't do a straight-up sign-and-trade swap of Thomas for Kuminga, as Hield is included in the deal to facilitate that.
In landing Thomas, the Warriors give Steph Curry a top-scoring option to play alongside, who would likely be the team's second option ahead of Jimmy Butler. Thomas doesn't bring too much outside of his scoring abilities, but has averaged 22.9 points per game over the last two seasons.
