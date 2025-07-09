New Report on Damian Lillard Potentially Joining Warriors, Celtics
The Milwaukee Bucks have had a disastrous last few seasons, suffering three consecutive first-round exits, and they have opted to make major changes this offseason. As rumors swirl about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the franchise, the Bucks decided to waive nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
Of course, this is largely due to Lillard's massive contract and long recovery from a torn Achilles on the way, but he immediately became the biggest name on the open market.
Lillard, 34, is undoubtedly being coveted by teams looking to compete for a championship, and with the star point guard potentially returning before next year's playoffs, he could make for a valuable addition.
As Lillard mulls over who will be his next team, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are reportedly near the top of his list, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.
"Damian Lillard is in no rush to decide on his future. After suffering a torn Achilles and being released by the Bucks, Lillard and his camp have talked with several notable teams in playoff-contending positions, league sources said," Siegel wrote.
"The Heat have long been linked to Lillard even before he was traded to the Bucks in 2023, and both the Boston Celtics and Warriors find themselves near the top of the list for Lillard as well."
Neither the Warriors nor the Celtics should be shy of adding a star of Lillard's caliber, especially since they will likely be able to sign him at a significant discount.
"Boston remains high on Lillard's list of preferred destinations given his relationship with Jayson Tatum, who will also spend all of the 2025-26 season recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in the playoffs," Siegel continued.
"It is no secret to anyone around the league that Lillard has always held an interest in Golden State since he is from Oakland. He also holds strong relationships with Curry, Green, and Butler."