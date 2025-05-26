New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaving Bucks Amid Warriors Rumors
Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks could have made it to a crossroads after 12 great years together. After three consecutive first-round playoff exits, Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee has progressively gotten cloudier, and this offseason could be the best time for him to request a trade.
If the Bucks put Antetokounmpo on the open market, there will be 29 NBA teams lining up to send in their best offers, but the Golden State Warriors have stood out as a team to watch.
"If Giannis went in and said, ‘I want to be with Steph Curry. That’s who I want to play with.’ Is there a deal that could happen between those two teams? Yes," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said. "I would be lying to you if I told you the Warriors couldn’t trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo."
However, the Bucks are not giving up on their greatest player in franchise history. A new report from NBA insider Marc Stein reveals the Bucks are giving their best efforts to keep Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.
"Some insight, namely, on the Bucks' approach to trying to convince him to stay. Word is that the Bucks are trying to build a good bit of their case for convincing Antetokounmpo to give them another shot to build a title team around him by loudly reminding him about the current state of the Eastern Conference," Stein wrote.
"The Bucks are also hoping that the presence of Doc Rivers as coach can provide some sort of boost," Stein continued. "Antetokounmpo and Rivers are believed to have a strong working relationship, which Rivers — annoyed as he clearly was to be greeted by paparazzi outside of a Beverly Hills restaurant a few days ago —apparently tried to convey by telling TMZ: 'I talk to him all the time.'"
Of course, in such a dismantled Eastern Conference, the Bucks could undoubtedly compete for a top-three seed next season if Antetokounmpo stays. Even with star point guard Damian Lillard likely to miss most of the season, the East is in such a weak spot that Antetokounmpo, Doc Rivers, and the Bucks could be the best team.
Antetokounmpo has already done all he can in Milwaukee by winning two MVP awards and leading the team to a championship, so it would not surprise many if he ultimately wants a new test. Playing alongside Steph Curry could be exactly what Antetokounmpo wants for his next chapter, but Milwaukee's efforts to keep him could ultimately work.