New Report on Potential Warriors NBA Draft Trade
The 2025 NBA Draft had an eventful first round on Wednesday night that was filled with surprise selections and big trades, and Thursday night's second round is not looking to disappoint either.
The Los Angeles Lakers started Thursday by moving up ten spots in the second round from pick 55 to 45 in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, and many more moves are expected to follow.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported after the Lakers' trade that the Bulls were openly fielding offers for the 45th overall pick, and many teams are doing the same, including the Golden State Warriors.
"Chicago informed the league this morning they were fielding offers for No. 45, sources say. Other known spots open for trade: Charlotte, with one of Nos. 33, 34, Toronto (No. 39), Golden State (No. 41) and OKC (No. 44)," Fischer posted on X.
The Warriors are not expected to take a game-changer at pick 41, but it is their only pick in the entire draft, so adding a rookie of any kind would be an anticipated move. In ESPN's latest second-round mock draft on Thursday morning, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo predicted the Warriors would take Rocco Zikarsky at pick 41.
While this does not guarantee the Warriors are even eyeing the 7-foot-3 Australian big man, it means that the franchise could undoubtedly land an intriguing prospect at pick 41, if they opt to keep it. Of course, if trading down or out of the draft entirely is what the Warriors are looking to do, then they would likely be busy on the undrafted free agency market.