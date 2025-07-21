New Report on Surprise Team Showing Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
With Jonathan Kuminga's exit from Golden State looking more and more likely with each passing day, another Western Conference foe emerged among the handful of teams who have an interest in pursuing the 22-year-old forward last week.
Duane Rankin, a Phoenix Suns Insider for the Arizona Republic, confirmed reports that surfaced last week regarding the Suns' interest in Kuminga. Rankin also detailed a slight problem for Phoenix in it's pursuit, which is a lack of the necessary assets and draft capital needed to put together a convincing trade offer to send to Golden State.
"The Suns have interest in Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, league sources confirmed to The Republic, but are unlikely to land him because they lack the draft capital and assets to deliver in what would be a sign-and-trade for the Warriors,” Rankin wrote on Monday.
The latest reporting from ClutchPoints NBA Insider Brett Siegel this weekend revealed that Kuminga was against a return to Golden State and that he's seeking a deal worth upwards of $30 million a year. Golden State is likely to pursue a sign-and-trade if possible, but Kuminga's lack of a market in free agency has complicated that ordeal.
"Kuminga’s camp want a big deal in the $30M+ range and don’t want to be back with Warriors," Siegel wrote on X. "Golden State wants a small deal in $20M range where they can flip him because there’s no market. Dubs still holding out that a S&T with Bulls can happen. Ayo Dosunmu is a good player."
