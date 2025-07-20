Key Warriors Player Reveals Poor Play Was Due to Hidden Injury
Golden State Warriors forward Moses Moody has been steadily increasing his contributions to the team even as they've risen to a legitimate playoff team over the last few seasons. This past season, the fourth-year wing averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists as the Warriors made the Western Conference Semifinals.
Moody, who was drafted by Golden State back in 2021, started his career with a few minutes as the team won a championship in 2022. However, he has increased his time, and with that, his contributions.
This past season was an interesting one for Moody. According to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area, the 23-year-old was playing through a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb in the Warriors' final 25 games of the season. He did this after entering the starting lineup on Feb. 10.
Moody opened up about the injury and how it affected his play as the season was winding down. He revealed the injury occurred in March, while he received surgery for the injury in May.
“I did it in March when we were playing against the Bucks,” Moody said. “The last two, three months of the season, it was like I couldn't palm the ball. Every time I’d catch the ball, it would hurt. Every time. If I would hand check somebody, it would hurt. I couldn't touch nobody.”
Moody is expected to return fully healthy for next season alongside Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Golden State will need all they can get, as the Western Conference has gotten better this offseason.
