Golden State Warriors' Interest in Lonzo Ball Trade Revealed: Report
The Golden State Warriors are dealing with a minor dilemma in restricted free agency, having to decide what to do about 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga, who still sits on the market. Kuminga has showcased his talent, but reportedly wants a deal in the $30 million range and does not want to return to Golden State, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports.
Via Brett Siegel: "Kuminga’s camp want a big deal in the $30M+ range and don’t want to be back with Warriors.
Golden State wants a small deal in $20M range where they can flip him because there’s no market.
Dubs still holding out that a S&T with Bulls can happen. Ayo Dosunmu is a good player."
One of Kuminga's top potential suitors in a sign-and-trade scenario has been the Chicago Bulls, which is where Kuminga's camp reportedly wants him to end up. However, the Warriors reportedly had interest in Lonzo Ball, so if the Bulls did not trade him to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a deal between Golden State and Chicago would have been much easier to get done.
"I do know that Kuminga's representation was trying to figure out some sign-and-trade scenario that would have gotten both Josh Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga paid in Chicago," NBA insider Jake Fischer reported. "I think that's something that would've been more likely if the Bulls waited and had Lonzo Ball to send back to Golden State... I think that is something that Golden State would have liked."
The Bulls traded Ball to the Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro, but Chicago would have likely preferred to have brought in a more upside forward in Kuminga instead. The Bulls are nowhere near a position to compete, regardless of whichever move they made, but taking a chance on 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga is a bit more appealing.
The Warriors are undoubtedly still trying to find Kuminga a new home, especially if he does not want to be there anymore, but it seems like potential trade suitors keep falling out of contention.