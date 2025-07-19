Jonathan Kuminga's Thoughts on Warriors Future Revealed: Report
The Golden State Warriors are still looking to resolve the restricted free agency of 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga. His demands have been firm, and the Warriors need to figure ou this next deal or what they could be getting in return for him before they move on to other free agents like Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, who they've been connected to.
However, restricted free agents have had no leverage in negotiations. Kuminga isn't the only one dealing with this, as Josh Giddey, Cam Thomas, and Quentin Grimes are all in limbo with their teams currently.
At this point, Kuminga doesn't even want to return to Golden State, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. He was already displeased with his inconsistent playing time throughout the season, and the contract negotiations haven't gone the way he wanted.
"Kuminga’s camp want a big deal in the $30M+ range and don’t want to be back with Warriors," Siegel posted on X/Twitter. "Golden State wants a small deal in $20M range where they can flip him because there’s no market. Dubs still holding out that a [sign and trade] with Chicago Bulls can happen. Ayo Dosunmu is a good player."
Siegel also said that a deal could likely get done between the two sides if Kuminga was willing to come down to around the $25 million range with a trade kicker, which would make him easier to move. There just isn't a market for him or any high-priced free agents.
Getting Ayo Dosunmu in return for a sign-and-trade, like Siegel is referring to, would be a decent return for the Warriors. Dosunmu averaged 12.3 PPG last season while being a good secondary playmaker, and people who can score and move the ball will always be valued with Steve Kerr.
Kuminga had a great postseason after Stephen Curry went down with his injury, averaging 20.8 PPG in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That series likely made him feel like he had more value than he really does. Even if he doesn't want to be back with the Warriors, it may still be the most likely option.