New Report on Warriors' Trade Pursuit for Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Golden State Warriors have notably been the only NBA team not to make a trade or free agent signing this offseason, and that is mainly because of one player holding everything up.
The Warriors have, unfortunately, had to deal with Jonathan Kuminga this summer, who is sitting in restricted free agency and in a very complicated situation. Not only is Kuminga asking for far too much money, but he simply does not want to return to Golden State, and the Warriors seem to reciprocate that feeling.
Kuminga's situation has been very drawn out, and there is no end in sight, but the Warriors are playing it close to the chest for one huge reason. The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami reports that the Warriors want to have as many assets as possible, just in case Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks heat up.
"There’s another reason why the Warriors don’t want to give Kuminga away for less than his full trade value: Like every other smart team, they’re trying to maintain every asset they’ve got so they’re ready once and if the Giannis Antetokounmpo market heats up," Kawakami wrote.
Of course, though, the Warriors are just being a hopeful and smart team.
"That doesn’t mean the Warriors expect Giannis to ask to leave the Bucks or that they expect him to signal that the Bay Area is his preferred destination," Kawakami continued. "...But the possibility exists that Giannis could want out and could tell the Bucks that they should trade him to the Warriors."
Antetokounmpo is a generational talent and two-time NBA MVP, so any team that feels like there is even a slim possibility of trading for him is certainly going to hold onto their assets in case that scenario comes to life.