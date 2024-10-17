New Report Revealed on Moses Moody’s Future With Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has dealt with a tumultuous time throughout his three years with the franchise. The guard hasn't been receiving the amount of playing time necessary to fully develop, but now he's faced with a major decision to make.
After this season, Moody will be an unrestricted free agent, and extension talks will be looming. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors and Moody's representatives have discussed the early framework of a potential deal. Here is the exact excerpt from Slater's article.
"The Warriors and Moody’s representatives have discussed the framework of a possible deal, league sources said, near the midlevel exception range for multiple seasons," Slater said. "At a palatable number, they believe Moody’s talent and character are worth investing in long-term."
Steve Kerr's mantra is to typically worry about contract negotiations and looming drama when it comes. His main focus is on coaching as he lets the Warriors organization handle things themselves.
“Both Moses and (Jonathan Kuminga) are handling that stuff really well,” Kerr said. “They’re focused on playing. I’ve talked to them both about the extension stuff. They know that I understand their situations, having been there as a player. Every guy is facing a unique set of circumstances.”
If the preseason has shown anything for the Golden State Warriors, it's that they really need to implement Moody more in the rotation. If they don't, one should expect these contract negotiations to become far more dramatic.
