OKC Star Mentions Warriors After Thunder-Mavericks Game 4
While a lot of different things go into the outcome of a basketball game, one could say the Oklahoma City Thunder won Monday night’s Game 4 at the free throw line. Converting on 23 of their 24 free throw attempts in Game 4, OKC made a much higher clip than the Dallas Mavericks, who went just 12/23 from the line.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Thunder star Chet Holmgren was asked about his team’s free throw shooting, and mentioned how hard the Thunder work on practicing their free throws. Holmgren had two clutch free throws at the end of the game, and when asked if these were the biggest free throws of his life, Holmgren mentioned the three he made to tie a game earlier in the regular season against the Golden State Warriors.
While Holmgren agreed that the context of a playoff game probably makes his two free throws on Monday night the biggest of his career, the Thunder star feels that his three makes against the Warriors earlier in the season were more difficult since OKC was trailing in the game.
Free throws are a huge part of playoff success, especially in late/close game situations. The Mavericks learned that the hard way on Monday as they dropped Game 4 by just four points after missing 11 free throws.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey