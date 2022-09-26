Skip to main content
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA

Paul George gave respect to the champs.

Many people have written off the Golden State Warriors going into the 2022-23 NBA season, but there's one specific high-profile person who hasn't - Paul George.

During the Clippers' media day, Paul George gave high praise to the defending champions, calling them the best team in the NBA.

There seems to be a healthy competitive nature between both the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors this season. Both teams seem to know that the other will be their biggest competitor, and know that the likely path to the NBA Championship involves running through each other. About three months ago, Draymond Green just called the LA Clippers a "real threat" in the Western Conference.

"Ty Lue is arguably one of the best coaches in the NBA," Draymond said. "Arguably the best. Someone can make that argument. And then they have great players. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, the guys they're filling in around them. You go pull a trade and get Robert Covington and Norman Powell, you already have Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, they're a real threat. Batum probably will re-sign there. That's a real threat and a problem. They're a threat and a problem."

On paper, the LA Clippers are the deepest team in the NBA this season. On both paper and through intangibles, the Golden State Warriors are the best team in the NBA this season. If these teams can hold up their end of the bargain, it should be an incredibly exciting Western Conference Finals matchup.

