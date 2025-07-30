Inside The Warriors

Phoenix Suns Jonathan Kuminga Trade Offer to Warriors Reportedly Revealed

Logan Struck

Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) defends against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have undoubtedly been trying to escape their unorthodox situation with Jonathan Kuminga, who is still sitting in restricted free agency. It is a situation where Kuminga is asking for more money than the Warriors want to give him, but at the same time, neither side necessarily wants to re-sign, and a fresh start elsewhere is the ideal scenario.

The Warriors have been exploring sign-and-trade options to find Kuminga a new home, and a few teams have shown interest. The Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns have all expressed interest in a potential Kuminga sign-and-trade, but the Warriors have not liked anything they have to offer.

ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported on Wednesday morning that the Suns have made the "most lucrative push" for a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, and their potential trade offer for him was recently revealed. ESPN's Marc J. Spears reports that the Suns' trade offer for Kuminga includes Royce O'Neal, Nick Richards, and four second-round picks.

"The Suns, I hear they are offering Royce O'Neal, four seconds, and Nick Richards. That's just not pretty enough," Spears said on NBA Today.

The Warriors have made it clear that they are not willing to overpay Kuminga to re-sign, but they also do not want to trade him away for less than his worth. The flip side, however, is that Kuminga's trade value is far lower than what the Warriors are expecting, and soon enough, they are not going to get anything in return for him at all.

