Predicting Warriors' 2025-26 Depth Chart Amid Jonathan Kuminga Negotiations
The Golden State Warriors have had a far-from-ideal 2025 offseason, as they are less than a week from training camp and are still the only team in the NBA that has yet to make a roster addition through trade or free agency.
Restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga has yet to sign a new deal with the Warriors, and everyone is patiently waiting for a deal to get done, including his star teammates in Golden State. The biggest problem that this Kuminga situation poses is that they are not able to sign any free agents until they sign Kuminga, so it has held up their entire offseason.
What will the Warriors' 2025-26 roster look like?
As it stands, the assumption is that Kuminga will be in Golden State to start the 2025-26 season. While his future past that is very unclear, he should sign either their three-year contract proposal or take the qualifying offer to stay with the Warriors for the time being.
After the Warriors re-sign Kuminga, they are expected to add a handful of key free agents to complete their roster.
NBA insider Marc Stein on The Stein Line recently reported the six players that Golden State is expected to sign to fill their 15 standard roster spots.
"There is a strong expectation leaguewide now that the Warriors will also be signing Seth Curry in addition to the (Al) Horford/(De'Anthony) Melton/(Gary) Payton trio. Golden State currently has six roster spots open. It's believed they will be filled by Horford, Melton, Payton, Stephen Curry's younger brother Seth, second-round pick Will Richard and, of course, Kuminga."
Warriors' 2025-26 depth chart
Assuming that all of that holds true and the Warriors ultimately sign Kuminga along with Horford, Melton, Payton, Curry, and Richard, the Warriors' depth chart should look something like this:
PG - Steph Curry
SG - Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Seth Curry, Will Richard
SF - Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody
PF - Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Gui Santos, Alex Toohey (TW)
C - Al Horford, Quinten Post, Trayce Jackson-Davis
The Warriors' roster is not fully complete, as even if they sign all of these expected players, they still have two two-way spots open. Regardless, there are a few key holes in this lineup. The Warriors have a concerning lack of size, not only in the frontcourt, but on the wing as well.
Of course, these positions can be shifted around, as more often than not, they will be playing three-guard lineups with a true shooting guard at the small forward position, like Moses Moody. Of course, this small-ball idea has worked for Golden State in the past, but as their stars age and their role players become more of a question mark, there is more concern.
Another concern is Golden State's lack of a backup point guard, but luckily, they have other ball-handlers to run the offense whenever Curry is on the bench. Guys like Butler, Podziemski, and Melton are all capable of taking over point guard duties whenever they need to give Curry some rest.
It will be interesting to see exactly how the Warriors finish off their roster as training camp approaches, but this look is the initial expectation.