Skip to main content
Rare Steph Curry Practice Footage Finally Revealed

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sport

Rare Steph Curry Practice Footage Finally Revealed

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry put on a show at the Rico Hines run
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After hearing that Steph Curry had attended one of the Rico Hines practice runs, fans have been eagerly awaiting the footage to drop. With two videos on his YouTube page, Hines finally released the tape of Steph Curry alongside Cade Cunningham, Trae Young, and other NBA stars.

After winning his fourth championship in the last eight years, Steph could have approached this offseason however he saw fit. While there has rightfully been time for celebration, the superstar point guard has been putting in work for multiple months already. This latest practice run was another opportunity to get some five-on-five action against NBA players.

Rico Hines has been able to gather stars from across the league to work out at his private runs, but Steph is certainly the biggest star to attend this summer. Fans were understandably eager to see the footage, and it is absolutely entertaining. Steph's brand of basketball is inherently exciting, and that does not change in settings such as these. Whether it be the NBA Finals or a private summer run, Steph's game is must see basketball.

The Warriors will be returning a similar team to the one that just picked up another championship, so there is another opportunity for Steph to continue adding to his all-time great resume. Despite having already accumulated so much success, the superstar point guard is not satisfied, and has spent his offseason preparing for a repeat. If things go well for Golden State, that is absolutely a possibility. 

James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic

Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) before the game against the Denver Nuggets prior to game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sport
News

Rare Steph Curry Practice Footage Finally Revealed

By Joey Linn
Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala gestures during the Golden State Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andre Iguodala Shares High Praise For Anthony Edwards

By Joey Linn
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on before game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rate the Trade: Andrew Wiggins for Harrison Barnes

By Joey Linn
ay 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) walks towards the locker room after the Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to Finally Getting Offseason Training

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18569397_168390270_lowres
News

John McEnroe Compares Serena Williams to Steph Curry

By Farbod Esnaashari
hi-res-2025311afdcaa6cecc7cb207c760b18c_crop_north
News

Warriors Owner Reacts to Possibility of Buying Angels

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18150368_168390270_lowres
News

Charles Barkley Calls Kevin Durant an 'Abject Failure'

By Farbod Esnaashari
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) reacts during warm ups before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andre Iguodala Defends 82-Game Regular Season

By C.J. Peterson
May 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green warms up before game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reveals Prediction For Next Season

By Joey Linn