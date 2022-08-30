Rare Steph Curry Practice Footage Finally Revealed

After hearing that Steph Curry had attended one of the Rico Hines practice runs, fans have been eagerly awaiting the footage to drop. With two videos on his YouTube page, Hines finally released the tape of Steph Curry alongside Cade Cunningham, Trae Young, and other NBA stars.

After winning his fourth championship in the last eight years, Steph could have approached this offseason however he saw fit. While there has rightfully been time for celebration, the superstar point guard has been putting in work for multiple months already. This latest practice run was another opportunity to get some five-on-five action against NBA players.

Rico Hines has been able to gather stars from across the league to work out at his private runs, but Steph is certainly the biggest star to attend this summer. Fans were understandably eager to see the footage, and it is absolutely entertaining. Steph's brand of basketball is inherently exciting, and that does not change in settings such as these. Whether it be the NBA Finals or a private summer run, Steph's game is must see basketball.

The Warriors will be returning a similar team to the one that just picked up another championship, so there is another opportunity for Steph to continue adding to his all-time great resume. Despite having already accumulated so much success, the superstar point guard is not satisfied, and has spent his offseason preparing for a repeat. If things go well for Golden State, that is absolutely a possibility.

