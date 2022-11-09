Skip to main content
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green for Anthony Davis

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Rate the Trade: Draymond Green for Anthony Davis

This Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors trade proposal would shake up the NBA
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Both the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to poor starts this season, but neither team is likely preparing to make any panic moves just yet. Each led by superstars in Steph Curry and LeBron James, there is always an expectation that things will improve.

Major blockbuster deals in the NBA usually don't go down until recently signed players become trade eligible, which happens around mid-January. That said, hypothetical trade proposals are always flying around, even at this early stage in the season.

During a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith suggested a Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Anthony Davis trade between the Lakers and Warriors.

The rationale from Stephen A. Smith, is that the Warriors are not in a position to pay all of their extension eligible players, especially now having extended Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, so this would be one way to solve that issue. The problem, is that neither side likely has any interest in making this deal.

While on paper this could make the Warriors more dominant, given the value of top-end talent in the NBA, their entire dynasty has been built on the trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Removing two of those three players just months after winning another championship is tough to justify, even for a player like Anthony Davis.

For the Lakers, if they were to move on from Anthony Davis, it would likely be in a move to re-tool for their future. While they do not have their own first-round pick this year, they could restock their future assets by moving Davis, which is something that would not occur if they made this deal with Golden State.

This is certainly one of the biggest blockbuster deals that has been suggested up until this point, but it is also one of the most unlikely to occur.

Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way

Steph Curry Reveals What's Wrong With The Warriors

Steph Curry Reveals How He Keeps Improving

USATSI_18082030
News

Rate the Trade: Draymond Green for Anthony Davis

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19383333_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors ‘Open to Anything' Regarding Future Trades

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19384148
News

Steph Curry Makes History vs. Sacramento Kings

By Joey Linn
GettyImages-1244444866-scaled
News

NBA Admits Kings Were Robbed vs. Warriors

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19290826
News

Warriors vs. Kings Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19359332_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Believes NBA Season Should be 65 Games

By Farbod Esnaashari
Screen Shot 2022-11-05 at 6.22.10 PM
News

Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way

By Joey Linn
USATSI_15929229
News

Dwight Howard Wants to Join Golden State Warriors

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19352426_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Out vs Pelicans

By Farbod Esnaashari