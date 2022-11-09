Rate the Trade: Draymond Green for Anthony Davis

Both the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to poor starts this season, but neither team is likely preparing to make any panic moves just yet. Each led by superstars in Steph Curry and LeBron James, there is always an expectation that things will improve.

Major blockbuster deals in the NBA usually don't go down until recently signed players become trade eligible, which happens around mid-January. That said, hypothetical trade proposals are always flying around, even at this early stage in the season.

During a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith suggested a Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Anthony Davis trade between the Lakers and Warriors.

The rationale from Stephen A. Smith, is that the Warriors are not in a position to pay all of their extension eligible players, especially now having extended Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, so this would be one way to solve that issue. The problem, is that neither side likely has any interest in making this deal.

While on paper this could make the Warriors more dominant, given the value of top-end talent in the NBA, their entire dynasty has been built on the trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Removing two of those three players just months after winning another championship is tough to justify, even for a player like Anthony Davis.

For the Lakers, if they were to move on from Anthony Davis, it would likely be in a move to re-tool for their future. While they do not have their own first-round pick this year, they could restock their future assets by moving Davis, which is something that would not occur if they made this deal with Golden State.

This is certainly one of the biggest blockbuster deals that has been suggested up until this point, but it is also one of the most unlikely to occur.

Related Articles

Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way

Steph Curry Reveals What's Wrong With The Warriors

Steph Curry Reveals How He Keeps Improving