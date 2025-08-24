Reason for Warriors Reportedly Shooting Down Trade Talks on Two Players
The Golden State Warriors have had a peculiarly quiet 2025 NBA offseason, being the only team in the league that has yet to make a roster addition through a trade or free agent signing.
The Warriors' zero-move offseason is large in part because of their problem with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, as the team has still not been able to find a resolution with the 22-year-old forward. Golden State tried to find a sign-and-trade solution for Kuminga, but after turning down every offer that came their way, they eventually shut down those conversations completely.
What's the hold up for Golden State?
The Sacramento Kings reportedly had the best offer for Kuminga, as they were willing to give the Warriors Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick, but Golden State still did not like this idea. Sure, giving away a disgruntled forward like Kuminga for a standout scorer like Monk would be great, but to make the financial side of it work, the Warriors would have to give up either Moses Moody or Buddy Hield.
However, the Warriors do not want to give either of them away.
NBA insider Jake Fischer on The Stein Line reported that Hield and Moody are off the table for Golden State, largely in part because the team does not want to sacrifice their limited three-point shooting threats.
"Sources tell The Stein Line, furthermore, that Golden State has refused this summer to even entertain sign-and-trade scenarios that would require it to surrender either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody because of the limited options currently on the roster in terms of proven shooters not named Curry," Fischer wrote.
Moody and Hield's importance
On paper, many would assume that the Warriors would be willing to give up Moody or Hield for the right trade return, but they play a much more important role than expected.
The Warriors, of course, have the greatest shooter of all time with Steph Curry, but they have limited threats outside of him since Klay Thompson walked in free agency last offseason. Hield's shooting touch was on full display last season, especially in the playoffs. In 12 playoff appearances, Hield averaged 12.5 points per game and shot 42.9% from beyond the arc on 6.4 attempts per contest.
Hield's legacy as a Warrior was particularly cemented in Game 7 of their first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets, as the sharpshooter dropped 33 points on 9-11 shooting from deep to help take Golden State to the second round. If the Warriors can get that version of Hield for an entire season, the team would be a more legitimate threat to be a top team in the West.
The Warriors should not be closed off to Hield and Moody trade offers, especially if the right return comes around, but it makes sense for the front office not to be actively shopping them.