Skip to main content
Report: Draymond Green's Punch Knocked Jordan Poole Out

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Draymond Green's Punch Knocked Jordan Poole Out

Stephen A. Smith reported that Poole was knocked out by Green's punch
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While his reports are not always the most accurate, Stephen A. Smith is plugged into a lot of different NBA circles. According to him, he was told that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green knocked Jordan Poole out with his punch.

"Draymond Green virtually knocked this dude out," Smith said. "When he lunged into him and caught him with a straight flush right, he fell into him as well, and that held Jordan Poole up. I was told [Poole] was knocked out."

After the video released, anybody who was portraying this incident as a common occurrence between teammates had to change their prior stance. Even long-time NBA players, who have admittedly seen numerous incidents, have admitted this crossed a line. If Stephen A. Smith's report is accurate, Poole was actually knocked out.

The Warriors are attempting to move beyond this incident, and will be reinstating Draymond Green on Thursday, with the intention of playing him on Friday. This of course paves the way for Green to play on opening night, and take place in the team's ring ceremony. While the punishment feels well too light for what occurred, and in many ways it is, the team feels that this is the best course of action.

Poole and Green have spoken, and supposedly had a productive conversation. That is something that needed to happen, and according to Steve Kerr it did.

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change

USATSI_17886698
News

Report: Draymond Green's Punch Knocked Jordan Poole Out

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18017353
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Draymond Green's Punishment For Punching Jordan Poole

By Joey Linn
USATSI_12568339
News

Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18569104_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Mother: Draymond Didn't Sucker Punch Jordan Poole

By Farbod Esnaashari
merlin_198359376_4eb3da5d-fca6-47d9-b039-63f2de657de3-videoSixteenByNine3000
News

Report: Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19169140_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Draymond Green Expected to Return By Regular Season Opener

By Farbod Esnaashari
rawImage
News

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

By Joey Linn
Draymond-LeBron-GETTY-1390196528
News

Report: Draymond Green Wants to Play For Lakers

By Joey Linn
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reacts after making a last second shot at the end of the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

By Joey Linn