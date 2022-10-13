Report: Draymond Green's Punch Knocked Jordan Poole Out

While his reports are not always the most accurate, Stephen A. Smith is plugged into a lot of different NBA circles. According to him, he was told that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green knocked Jordan Poole out with his punch.

"Draymond Green virtually knocked this dude out," Smith said. "When he lunged into him and caught him with a straight flush right, he fell into him as well, and that held Jordan Poole up. I was told [Poole] was knocked out."

After the video released, anybody who was portraying this incident as a common occurrence between teammates had to change their prior stance. Even long-time NBA players, who have admittedly seen numerous incidents, have admitted this crossed a line. If Stephen A. Smith's report is accurate, Poole was actually knocked out.

The Warriors are attempting to move beyond this incident, and will be reinstating Draymond Green on Thursday, with the intention of playing him on Friday. This of course paves the way for Green to play on opening night, and take place in the team's ring ceremony. While the punishment feels well too light for what occurred, and in many ways it is, the team feels that this is the best course of action.

Poole and Green have spoken, and supposedly had a productive conversation. That is something that needed to happen, and according to Steve Kerr it did.

Related Articles

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change