Report: Steph Curry's MRI Results Still Being Reviewed

It was announced Thursday morning that Steph Curry avoiding serious injury on his sprained foot. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Curry is expected to return by the playoffs, as there was no structural damage found in the initial MRI. Wojnarowski also added that Curry was expected to undergo further evaluation with specialists, and on Thursday evening, that report received an update.

In a Tweet on Thursday evening, Kylen Mills of KRON4 News reported, "A Warriors team official told me they are waiting on Steph Curry’s formal MRI report, he said multiple doctors/specialists are still reviewing imaging. Hopefully we will have an official statement/timetable from the team soon. Stay tuned." While not entirely different from Wojnarowski's report that Curry would receive additional evaluation, Mills' report indicates that a more clear timetable may emerge soon.

In a follow-up Tweet, Mills said, "To follow up - I’m sure reports from NBA insiders today came from initial MRI reading. The Warriors will do their due diligence and have multiple doctors, foot specialists evaluate MRI before announcing an official diagnoses and setting a hard timeline."

These additional evaluations are reportedly expected to add more clarity to the significance of Curry's injury, and just how long fans can expect him to be sidelined for. While the results from these evaluations are still pending, there is certainly a sense of relief that initial MRI results do not indicate any structural damage.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Reacts to Marcus Smart's Play That Injured Steph Curry

Draymond Green Reveals Hilarious Bet With Steph Curry

Steve Kerr Reveals What He Told Marcus Smart After Steph Curry's Injury