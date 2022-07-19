Report: Veteran Free Agent Expected to Join Warriors

After reportedly agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, veteran forward JaMychal Green is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter, stating that Green is working towards a buyout with the Thunder, and is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors once that buyout is finalized.

JaMychal Green was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a draft night deal, and it was always likely that the veteran forward would seek a departure from the Thunder, whether via buyout or trade. Green has appeared in 487 career regular season games, and 49 career postseason games. His last NBA action came with the Denver Nuggets last season, where he averaged 6.4 PPG on 48.6% from the field across 67 contests. Having lost Otto Porter Jr. in free agency, the Warriors needed to fill another backup forward position, which is where Green will likely play.

Known as a stretch-forward throughout his career, Green struggled with his shot last season, knocking down just 26.6% of his threes. This is well below his 36.6% career average, and significantly lower than the 39.9% clip he shot two seasons ago. Within their system, the Warriors will certainly hope that Green can regain his form from deep that has made him such an established role player for several years.

