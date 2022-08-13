Report: Warriors Hosting Lakers on Opening Night

The defending champion Golden State Warriors will have their ring ceremony on opening night before hosting the Los Angeles Lakers. The matchup was revealed by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Fresh off their fourth ring in eight years, the Warriors will look to defend their title next season. Despite having LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers will almost certainly not be favored in this matchup, as they project to return a similar team to last year's disaster. That said, the competitive juices will be flowing for everybody in this game, which should make it a must-watch matchup.

Steph Curry and LeBron James had one of the better rivalries in sports from 2015-2018; however, the two sides have been on opposite trajectories since. With LeBron and the Lakers winning the 2020 championship, the year Steph Curry missed almost the entire season with a hand injury, the two superstars never crossed paths. The 2021 season saw a brief crossing of paths in the play-in tournament; however, the two sides were back to opposing trajectories in 2022, with Golden State winning at all while the Lakers missed the playoffs entirely.

The Lakers and Warriors do not project to be in a similar tier next season, but the opening night matchup is still one worth watching. The energy for the season opener is always intensified, and following a ring ceremony, this is only magnified.

