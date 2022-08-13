Skip to main content
Report: Warriors Hosting Lakers on Opening Night

Getty Images

Report: Warriors Hosting Lakers on Opening Night

The Golden State Warriors will get their rings in front of the Los Angeles Lakers
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The defending champion Golden State Warriors will have their ring ceremony on opening night before hosting the Los Angeles Lakers. The matchup was revealed by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Fresh off their fourth ring in eight years, the Warriors will look to defend their title next season. Despite having LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers will almost certainly not be favored in this matchup, as they project to return a similar team to last year's disaster. That said, the competitive juices will be flowing for everybody in this game, which should make it a must-watch matchup.

Steph Curry and LeBron James had one of the better rivalries in sports from 2015-2018; however, the two sides have been on opposite trajectories since. With LeBron and the Lakers winning the 2020 championship, the year Steph Curry missed almost the entire season with a hand injury, the two superstars never crossed paths. The 2021 season saw a brief crossing of paths in the play-in tournament; however, the two sides were back to opposing trajectories in 2022, with Golden State winning at all while the Lakers missed the playoffs entirely.

The Lakers and Warriors do not project to be in a similar tier next season, but the opening night matchup is still one worth watching. The energy for the season opener is always intensified, and following a ring ceremony, this is only magnified.

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

1236002442.0
News

Report: Warriors Hosting Lakers on Opening Night

By Joey Linn38 seconds ago
May 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives between Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) and guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Warriors Hosting Grizzlies on Christmas

By Joey Linn22 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward Draymond Green (23) react after Thompson is called for a foul against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter of game two of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Explains his Arguments with Steph and Klay

By C.J. Peterson2 hours ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reveals All-Time Starting Five

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
USATSI_18364463_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Reveals Favorite Steph Curry Moment

By Farbod Esnaashari22 hours ago
Mar 27, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reveals Which Non-Star Gave Him Trouble

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
Mar 24, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul next to Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) in the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Playing for Pistons Could be a “Dream Come True”

By C.J. PetersonAug 11, 2022 8:35 PM EDT
May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) have words during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ja Morant Reacts to Draymond Green's Surprising Take

By Joey LinnAug 11, 2022 8:09 PM EDT
a2863f20-87ba-43d9-8af7-ba7a0d76a739-2021-08-18_Durant_Draymond
News

Draymond Green Shares Hot Kevin Durant Take

By Joey LinnAug 11, 2022 4:58 PM EDT