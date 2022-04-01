Reports: Tim Hardaway Reaches Basketball Hall of Fame

Skip to main content
The final member of the Run TMC era will finally be inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this summer per reports.

The final member of the Run TMC trio has reportedly reached the Hall of Fame.

Thursday afternoon it was reported by Monte Poole of NBC Sports, that Tim Hardaway — who played with the Golden State Warriors from 1989-1995 — will be inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this summer as a part of the 2022 class.

Hardaway, who played for the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) was drafted with the No. 14 pick in the 1989 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors and played a total of seven seasons with the team.

During his inaugural season, Hardaway was named to the All-Rookie team in 1990. He also earned five NBA All-Star honors and was named an All-NBA point guard five times as well.

During his tenure with the Warriors, he was one of three faces of the Run TMC era alongside teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. During that span, Hardaway recorded 3,926 assists (3rd-most in Warriors history) and 821 steals (5th-most in Warriors history).

Mullin and Richmond were enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011 and 1014, respectively making Hardaway the final inductee for the trio of Warriors legends.

Hardaway also helped the Golden State Warriors reach the playoffs three times during his stint with the team. Winning a series against the San Antonio Spurs in 1991, the Warriors were 5-10 in the postseason during the Run TMC era.

Hardaway will be inducted alongside fellow NBA legends Manu Giniobli, George Carl as well as WNBA legend Swin Cash, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

Nov 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Former Golden State Warriors player Tim Hardaway smiles before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
