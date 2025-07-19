Sabrina Ionescu Pays Homage to Steph Curry at WNBA All-Star Weekend
2025 WNBA All-Star weekend reached its height on Friday night, as New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu put on a show.
In the final round of the three-point contest, Ionescu put together a 30-point performance to win the entire thing, becoming just the second player in WNBA history to win the event multiple times.
Via TSN: "SABRINA IONESCU PUTS UP 30 IN THE FINAL ROUND 😱
#WNBAAllStar2025"
Via Bleacher Report: "Sabrina Ionescu wins her second WNBA 3-Point contest 🏆
She becomes just the second player to win multiple times 👏"
Ionescu, a four-time WNBA All-Star, continues to cement herself as one of the best players in the game, especially after helping take the Liberty to a championship last season. Becoming just the second player in league history to win multiple three-point contests is incredible, and the sharpshooter even paid homage to the greatest shooter in basketball history after her win.
On Friday night, Ionescu made a post on Instagram with her three-point contest trophy, as she did the "night night" celebration, paying respect to Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry.
Via Sabrina Ionescu: "Night Night x2 😴"
After her win on Friday, Ionescu also brought up how the last time she was in a three-point contest in Indianapolis, she lost to Steph Curry in a one-on-one battle, so she had to "redeem" herself.
"The last time I was here in Indy against Steph [Curry], I lost. So, I feel like I had to come back to redeem myself," Ionescu said.
Curry's impact has undoubtedly leaked into the WNBA, and whether it's players like Sabrina Ionescu or Caitlin Clark, you can certainly see how he has changed the game.