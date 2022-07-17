Skip to main content
Scottie Pippen: Steph Curry is 'Mini LeBron'

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

While their careers are some of the most decorated in NBA history, LeBron James and Steph Curry are rarely compared as players, due to their drastically different play styles. NBA legend Scottie Pippen recently had an interesting take when discussing Steph Curry's longevity, saying he is like a "mini-LeBron" when it comes to his physicality and strength.

"You take a guy like Steph, he's a mini-LeBron to some degree," Pippen said on Sirius XM NBA radio. "From a physicality standpoint, he's strong for his size. This guy could give us at least another six years, easily. He's a shooter, and he's the greatest shooter we have ever seen. He could probably play the game into his 50s if he wanted to."

The six-time champion continued by saying that Steph's shooting expertise will allow his game to age gracefully, even once his physicality starts to decline. What is remarkable about Steph, is that his physical attributes have only improved with age.

Steve Kerr recently echoed some similar sentiments, saying, "In the playoffs, when you've got time off in between games and you're really locked in, this was the best I've ever seen him in terms of his two-way performance. His defense was spectacular. He's gotten so much stronger... So Steph has never been better defensively, and like I said, in the playoffs when you get time to rest at 34, 35, 36, there's no reason why he can't continue to have playoff runs like this."

