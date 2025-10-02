Seth Curry Sounds Prepared for Never-Seen Chance With Brother Steph
After spending over a decade in the NBA together as opponents, Stephen Curry and his younger brother Seth are finally teaming up on the Golden State Warriors this season. The Warriors signed the younger Curry to a one-year, $3.6 million deal earlier this week, placing the brothers on the same team for the first time since their youth.
Seth was signed by the Warriors as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and appeared with the G-League club in Santa Cruz throughout parts of the next two seasons, but was never called up to the Warriors to play alongside Steph.
Seth eventually made his NBA debut in a one-off appearance with the Memphis Grizzlies in January 2014. He later had similarly brief stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers (1 game) and the Phoenix Suns (2 games) and made 44 appearances for the Sacramento Kings in 2015-16. Seth broke through with the Dallas Mavericks in 2016-17, averaging 12.8 points in 72 appearances.
After further stints in Portland, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and a few return trips to Dallas, the younger Curry is finally ready to experience playing alongside his first ballot Hall of Fame brother. For much of his career, Seth wanted to maintain distance from his brother so he could carve his own path in the league.
The Right Time
As both players approach the back nine of their careers, however, it just felt like the perfect time to make the pairing a reality on the court.
“This is definitely special,” Seth said. “It feels like a good time in both of our careers for me to be here. It's funny, a few years before people were asking me, would I ever want to team up with Steph, because I know I've said a few times in the past I don't want to be on the same team. I kind of wanted to create my own path.
“It's good to be here at this stage with a veteran team and to get back to trying to win some games and trying to win a championship … It's good to be here. I always felt like in the Bay, I got a lot of love here. I always felt like it was part of one of my homes, just from Steph being here for so long.”
The Curry brothers will make their season debut together against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21, and the game will air as part of the league’s season-opening doubleheader on NBC.