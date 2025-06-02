Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Steph Curry, Lakers Legend On Historic NBA List
If he's able to cap the season off with an NBA title, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have capped off one of the most successful guard seasons in NBA history. After already winning the 2024-25 NBA MVP award, he now will matchup against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals with a chance to give Oklahoma City their first title since their arrival.
The Thunder set the record for the youngest number one seed last year, with just an average age of 23.9. After getting bounced in the second round last year, they've looked more locked in than ever, and Gilgeous-Alexander deserves a lot of that credit. A season that's been filled with history-making, Gilgeous-Alexander's latest accomplishment has put his name among select NBA legends.
After winning his first NBA MVP award and making the NBA Finals for the first time in the same season, Gilgeous-Alexander became just the eighth player in NBA history to do so. That list includes the likes of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and the rest consisting of all Hall of Famers.
While there were flashes of potential, nobody could've expected Gilgeous-Alexander to become the MVP-level guard he is today after his first season with the Los Angeles Clippers. If they had, the Clippers would've found a way to hold on to him, as their trade for Paul George still haunts the franchise today, given the key players the Thunder walked away with.
If Gilgeous-Alexander can capture the NBA title, he'll join even more elite company, and the Thunder looked like their reign over the NBA is just getting started.
