Warriors Fans Concerned at Andrew Wiggins' Latest Post

Golden State Warriors fans are concerned following a recent Instagram post from former NBA Champion Andrew Wiggins

Liam Willerup

Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after shooting the basketball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after shooting the basketball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors had a tough decision to make during this year's NBA trade deadline. With the franchise amid a slump after a strong start to the season, the front office felt the pressure to act on a game-changing trade that could turn their season around. While players like Draymond Green or Jonathan Kuminga could've been moved, there was only one logical answer at the time.

Despite arguably being the Warriors' second-best player during the 2022 NBA Finals run, the team cut ties with Andrew Wiggins in a trade with the Miami Heat to bring in Jimmy Butler. While that trade helped bring the team into the postseason, fans still had affection toward the former top overall pick. Therefore, a recent post from Wiggins on Instagram caused concern from Warriors fans.

Posting to his Instagram story, Wiggins posted a black screen with music in the background, causing many to be concerned about the star forward's mental state. Seeing this, fans took to social media to express their concerns.

"Need to get bro back to GS😔," one fan stated.

"Watching your father pass on slowly over the course of 2 years has to alter your brain. No other way around it," another fan added.

"Need him back on the warriors. We need another wing," a user commented.

"this is likely about his dad, not everything is bball ❤️‍🩹," a user suggested.

"Bring him back @warriors," another fan replied.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggin
Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While there's no confirmation of it, many fans are suggesting that Wiggins' post could be connected to the passing of his father. His father, Mitchell Wiggins, passed in September of 2024, while he was still with the Warriors. With his tenure with the Heat this season ending on a sour note, a return to Golden State could be best for him, mentally and basketball-wise.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

