Steph Curry and Jordan Poole Share Hilarious Interaction After Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game

The Golden State Warriors took down the Memphis Grizzlies once again, but this time they had to do it without Steph Curry in the final few minutes. Unlike Christmas Day when the Warriors knew they would be without Curry for the entire game, the Warriors were in the middle of a dominant fourth quarter from Curry when he was ejected for throwing his mouthpiece.

Curry's frustration looked to be with Jordan Poole, who took an ill-advised three just moments before Curry threw his mouthpiece. After watching his teammates close the game out behind a game-winning layup from Poole, Curry met his teammates in the tunnel where he and Poole shared a hilarious interaction:

What looked like a potentially disastrous finish for the Warriors ended in a victory and smiles in the tunnel. Curry and Poole will almost certainly revisit that play before their next game, but for now they can enjoy a win. It was far from guaranteed, especially after Steph was tossed, but the Warriors were able to make it happen on their home floor.

After the game, Poole was asked about the ejection, and said, "No reason he should be thrown out in the last three minutes of the game. He's one of the greatest players of all time. I don't know what happened, I think something to do with his mouthpiece, but guys buckled down. We just found a way to get a big win at home against a really good team."

