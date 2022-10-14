Steph Curry: Andre Iguodala 'Absolutely' Belongs in Hall-of-Fame

The Golden State Warriors have been fortunate to have multiple future Hall-of-Fame players during their dynasty run. While Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are locks, Curry believes veteran teammate Andre Iguodala also belongs in the Hall-of-Fame.

On a recent edition of the "Dubs Talk" podcast, Curry was asked if Iguodala belongs in the Hall-of-Fame, and said, "Absolutely, I didn't know that was much of a debate." Curry continued, saying, "He's kind of the mature vet that's still putting up solid numbers, but impacting winning at a level that is a difference maker."

Curry talked about the two separate careers that Iguodala has had, making an All-Star team with the Philadelphia 76ers, and then becoming one of the game's elite role players with the Warriors. Of course winning Finals MVP in 2015, Iguodala has had one of the most unique careers in the modern era.

Entering the last season of his career, Iguodala will be looking to add a fifth championship to his resume. According to his teammate Steph Curry, Iguodala is already Hall-of-Fame bound. There aren't many players with similar careers to Iguodala, making his case unique, but there is no doubt that Golden State's dynasty is not the same if Iguodala never joins the mix.

Convinced to return for another year by his teammates, most notably Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala will have a chance at one more ring before officially retiring after this season.

