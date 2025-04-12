Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards Make Never Before Seen NBA History
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has already proven to be the best three-point shooter in NBA history, but in the 2024-25 season, he does not have the three-point crown.
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Detroit Pistons wing Malik Beasley each have made more total three-pointers than Curry has this season, but the three of them together have been historic.
Edwards has made 312 three-pointers this season, Beasley has made 305, and Curry has made 302. Now, this is the first season in NBA history where three players have each made 300+ three-pointers.
Curry has dominated three-point land throughout his 16-year NBA career, making 300+ threes in six seasons, highlighted by a record-breaking 402 threes in his MVP 2015-16 season.
Edwards is having a career year, averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, but has taken his game to the next level with his improved three-point shot. Edwards is shooting a career-high 10.2 three-pointers per game, but is efficiently knocking down 39.7% of them, and is just 12 away from passing Curry's 2016-17 campaign for the sixth-most in a single season.
Joining the two NBA superstars on the historic list is Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley, who has currently made the eighth-most threes in a single season in league history. The Pistons signed the 28-year-old guard as a valuable veteran presence, but he has truly taken his game to the next level in Detroit.
Beasley is shooting 9.3 threes per game but knocking down 41.2% of them, a more efficient rate than both Curry and Edwards. Of course, the league continues to shoot more threes every year, but this historic trio has taken it to another level.