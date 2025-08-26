Steph Curry Continues Off-Court Investments Amid Warriors' Uncertainty
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry must have grown bored with San Francisco's bar options. In a joint venture with Michelin-star chef Michael Mina, a new steakhouse-bar combo is coming to Union Square.
"The Eighth Rule" is Curry's latest off-court venture; the bourbon bar is to be reservation-only with limited indoor space, per a report by the San Francisco Chronicle. It will neighbor the newest location of Mina's steakhouse chain, "Bourbon Steak", and serve as Curry's first bar.
“Creating my own bourbon brand paired with my friendship with Michael is like a master class in hospitality!” the point guard said in a news release. “I’ve always dreamt of creating my own little haven to bring people together, and now we have the perfect location."
Curry Announces 'The Eighth Rule'
Mina and Curry's joint venture is set to open in October as the NBA preseason gets underway. Entering his 17th season, Curry is looking to lead Golden State back to the playoffs after a hamstring strain cut his postseason short in the second round.
Last year, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and six assists on 45 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3. To open the season, the Warriors will face LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and the Los Angeles Lakers before taking on five playoff teams in their next six games.
Still, the expectations and preparation remain the same.
"It’s the process that you commit to," Curry said. "It sounds so boring and dull, but it is the only way you get to where you want to go. And I think I’m old enough and wise enough now to stay on that journey of just being in the moment.”
While his latest endeavor at Union Square won't be a distraction from his season, it could certainly make for a welcome celebration spot after a win. After all, Bourbon Steak and whiskey isn't a bad pairing.
“I don’t say this lightly, but (Bourbon Steak) is one of the most beautiful restaurants I’ve ever built,” Mina said in a news release. “Opening alongside Stephen is the icing on the cake. We believe in San Francisco, and we are committed to continuing to provide spaces where people can come and eat, drink, celebrate, and feel welcome in one of the best cities in the world.”
"I cannot wait for people to come and see what we have in store," Curry added.