Steph Curry Continues Preaching One Word After Warriors' Win Over Nuggets
By Steph Curry's calculations, eight or nine Denver Nuggets can realistically find themselves in a game-closing lineup. He outplayed all but one.
The Golden State Warriors star notched 42 points, seven assists, and six rebounds on 14-for-25 shooting from the field and 6-for-12 shooting from 3 to combat Aaron Gordon's 50-point outing. Curry and Co. walked away with a home victory; he credited a couple of factors for the win.
"You understand who you're playing against and what it takes to win this particular game," Curry said. "Collective IQ and toughness got us over the hump."
Despite the result, the 37-year-old is watching his mindset.
"There's 80 games left," he said. "You don't want to get too ahead of yourself."
Curry Speaks on 'Winning Mindset'
Last season, the Warriors made their way to the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs behind stellar performances from Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Draymond Green before Curry suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of the team's series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The point guard is back for more this season.
"It's the same mission every year," Curry said. "Last year we accomplished it, and then the wheels fell off a little bit ... you want to have intentionality on how you're trying to start out on both ends of the floor."
Against the Nuggets, that was evident. Golden State forced Nikola Jokić and Gordon to overtime before outlasting them. That level of production is what Curry hopes to bring to the Warriors for the rest of the season. He also hopes it catches on.
"It's just a winning mentality," Curry said. "Whoever is out there. I dont know if that group had any reps in training camp (but) Coach trusted us. Home opener, to have that kind of energy is special. Honestly, theres a sense of urgency for us to try and get off to a good start ... we understand the task at hand."
Now 2-0, the Warriors are closer to accomplishing it. But they're acutely aware of the long road ahead that may or may not lead them where they want to go.
They're choosing to have trust in themselves in that regard.
"Great start," Curry said. "We haven't done anything, yet, but we're building a winning mentality."