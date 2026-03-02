Warriors Announce New Steph Curry Knee Injury Return Timetable

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry (runner's knee) for the next 10 days, the team announced Sunday.

That means Curry will miss a minimum of five more games. He's already missed their last 10 games. They are 4-6 in that stretch, and overall this season they are 23-16 when he plays and 8-13 when he sits.

Curry Explains Injury

During Saturday's game between the Lakers and Warriors, ESPN's Malika Andrews interviewed Curry about his knee injury.

"I'm feeling better," Curry said. "This is a weird one. It's kinda unpredictable how it will heal, but every day since All-Star Weekend it's been progress. That's all I can ask for. Hopefully I'll be back out there soon."

Curry then explained if returning has anything to do with pain tolerance.

"Once I get back on the court, it is a little bit of a pain-tolerance thing. But it's something that you don't want to have lingering because it can get worse."

Offense Badly Misses Steph

Over the last 10 games, the Warriors rank 21st with 112.0 offensive rating, per NBA.com.

In Curry's minutes this season, the Warriors' offensive rating is 118.0.

But if we're being honest, we didn't need a stat to tell us the Warriors miss Curry's offense.

Golden State doesn't have anyone who is consistently creating offensive advantages. So it's no surprise that the Warriors are finishing so many possessions with contested threes late in the shot clock.

Warriors' Odds of Landing Top-6 Seed Fading Fast

The Warriors are eighth in the Western Conference. They'll need to hop two teams to get to the sixth seed, which would allow them to avoid the play-in tournament.

The Lakers are in sixth place, 4.5 games ahead of the Warriors. The Suns are in seventh, three games ahead of the Warriors.

If the Warriors ripped off something like a 17-5 run to finish the season, they could pass both.

But even if they were fully healthy, that would be unlikely. Now, with Curry out for the next five games, Kristaps Porzingis dealing with an illness and Draymond Green having back issues, they are looking more likely to fall down the standings than move up.

The Blazers are ninth in the West, 2.5 games behind the Warriors. The Clippers are 10th and three back.

What feels most likely is Golden State finishes the regular season in the same spot it is in right now.