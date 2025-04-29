Steph Curry, Dillon Brooks Altercation in Warriors-Rockets Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Houston Rockets on Monday night for a Game 4 matchup, looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. The Warriors won game 3 even with Jimmy Butler sidelined, but now they are at full strength again on Monday night and looking to make another statement.
The Warriors and Rockets have been neck and neck in Game 4 so far, although midway through the second quarter, things got even more interesting.
With seven minutes left in the second quarter, Steph Curry was fouled by Dillon Brooks. When Brooks could have just walked away, he tried to snatch the ball from Curry, sparking a scuffle. Of course, Draymond Green ran in to fend for his superstar teammate, leading to a light shoving match, highlighted by Green and Brooks.
Via ClutchPoints: "Dillon Brooks tries to retrieve the ball from Steph Curry and things get heated between him and Draymond Green 😳"
Of course, Green and Brooks got technicals for the exchange, but so did Steph Curry. As Brooks fouled Curry, the Warriors star made a "two" gesture with his fingers to show Brooks how many fouls he had, which also sparked the conflict and landed Curry a technical as well.
Via House of Highlights: "Curry, Draymond and Dillon Brooks got techs for this exchange 😳😳"
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks receive technical fouls Monday."
The Warriors cannot afford for either Curry or Green to pick up another technical and get ejected from Monday's game, while Brooks is doing his job of trying to get in their heads. In a must-win game for each team, they are certainly hoping to clean this up.