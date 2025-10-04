Steph Curry Gives Fresh Perspective on Potential Retirement
At 37 years old and entering his 17th NBA season, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been asked at every turn this offseason about whether he has any upcoming plans to retire or perhaps announce his NBA farewell tour. Curry usually shuts down those assertions outright, but he had a somewhat different answer this time around.
When asked about retirement in a July interview with Speedy Morman, Curry previously said that he was "nowhere close to retirement". However, when asked by ESPN's Malika Andrews about the timeline of the remainder of his career at Warriors Media Day this past week, Curry acknowledged that the end of his career may come earlier than previously stated.
"I just know it's closer than it was, even yesterday," Curry said. "It's just a matter of, like, acknowledging it's fun, because the more I talk about it, the more you appreciate what all goes into preparing yourself." He might be one of the best in the game, but your mind and body won't always align.
"Acknowledging that it does take a little longer to get warmed up for practice for a game or recovery might take a little longer, but all that stuff is just the privilege that you've earned because of all the work that I put into it. I'm trying not to put any timestamps or anything other than knowing that there's a sense of urgency on the net."
Working Through Age
One of the biggest challenges for Curry in his 17th season in the league will be keeping himself healthy for the entire 82-game regular season slate and a potential postseason run. The Warriors' 2024-25 campaign effectively ended in Game 1 in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, when Curry went down with a season-ending hamstring injury.
"You know, you have to stay healthy," Curry said. "It's a war of attrition for every team in the league and, you know, for us to hopefully not have any position where we're chasing like we were down the stretch last year and give ourselves some breathing room head into a playoff race on a playoff run, I feel like that's motivation enough. I'm excited to get back out there and hopefully be on the floor."
The Warriors are scheduled to open the regular season at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21, with the game airing on NBC as the second leg of the NBA's season-opening double header (following Oklahoma City vs. Houston) in the league's long-awaited return to the network.
