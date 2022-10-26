Steph Curry: Klay Thompson Didn't Deserve Ejection

Klay Thompson was the talk of the NBA world on Tuesday night when he received his first career ejection against the Phoenix Suns. Klay and Devin Booker were going at it when it ultimately resulted in Klay's ejection - a decision Steph Curry didn't agree with.

"I actually thought it wasn’t ejection-worthy. There was 800 people on the court," Curry said. "It was a lot of chirping on both sides."

For the most part, Steph Curry is right in his assessment of the situation. It was strange to single out specifically Klay Thompson at that moment, but also Klay should know better. It feels as though this season, NBA referees have taken the joy and trash talk out of the game, more than any other season. Giannis is getting a technical for celebrating a dunk, players are getting technicals over celebrating on the bench, and referees have been incredibly trigger-happy.

Even though the Warriors are having a bit of a rough start with a 2-2 record, no alarms should be whistled. This is a team that shows they know how to turn it on when the time comes and do it at the most successful level. One thing about Klay Thompson is that he'll know how to use this situation to be even more motivated, and a motivated Klay Thompson is a very dangerous man.

