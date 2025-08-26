Steph Curry Makes Feelings Clear on Kevin Durant Winning NBA Finals MVP
The Golden State Warriors put together one of the most dominant teams in NBA history, constructing a "big four" of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green from the 2016-17 to 2018-19 seasons.
In three seasons together, these four won back-to-back championships, and could have won three in a row if it were not for injuries in 2019.
Curry, Durant fight for Finals MVP
In the Warriors' 2015 championship run, Andre Igudola beat Curry out for Finals MVP, keeping the award out of the NBA's regular season MVPs' hands. Then, in their back-to-back title runs in 2017 and 2018, both Finals MVP awards went to Durant.
Former Warriors champion Quinn Cook recently revealed that Durant actually wanted Curry to win the award in 2018, but they still gave it to the superstar forward.
"Kevin wanted Steph to get that Finals MVP so bad, that’s all he was talking about all season — so he can shut up everybody… he just accidentally got the Finals MVP back-to-back," Cook said.
In 2017, Durant was the runaway Finals MVP, as he averaged 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.6 stocks per game with absurd 55.6/47.4/92.7 shooting splits, but their race in 2018 was much closer. In 2018, Curry averaged 27.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, putting up similar numbers as Durant, but his abysmal Game 3 performance changed the narrative.
In Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals, Curry dropped just 11 points on 3-16 shooting from the field and 1-10 from three-point range. Despite him dominating the rest of the series, including a 37-point outing to close out the series in Game 4, this game turned the tide in Durant's favor.
Curry opens up about losing Finals MVP
In a recent interview while in China, Curry was asked if he felt it was unfair when he was a unanimous MVP, but still did not have a Finals MVP.
"The idea of that being a conversation, I couldn't run from it... because we had been to four straight Finals at that point, had won three out of four. 2018, I guess I was close. Had a bad Game 3. KD played unbelievable the entire time. It goes into that conversation, in the sense of, in that moment, if you're playing for a Finals MVP, you're probably not gonna get it done because you'll get distracted.
"...I never really thought about it that much. 2018, I got close to thinking about it. But I'd rather have rings, obviously, and the opportunity to go get rings, but KD beyond well-deserved Finals MVP."
Of course, most stars of his caliber are grounded enough to solely focus on winning a championship rather than focus on swaying a group of voters to try to win Finals MVP, but it was likely hard for him to win three titles and not be named Finals MVP in any of them.
Curry eventually got his well-deserved Finals MVP in 2022 when he led the Warriors to their fourth title within eight years. However, many fans still argue that Curry was more valuable to their 2017 and 2018 championship teams than Durant was.