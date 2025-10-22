Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-Lakers Opening Night
When most NBA players are 37 years old or older, they have transitioned to a reserve role or are no longer in the NBA. For Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, he's still leading his team at nearly 38 years old, and doesn't seem to be taking a step back anytime soon. In the second leg of the NBA's double-header Tuesday night, Curry reminded everyone just who he is.
The Lakers held a short lead near the end of the second quarter, but they trailed most of the contest as Golden State led by as many as 17 points in their 119-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jimmy Butler led the way for Golden State with 31 points, holding off a 43-point effort from Luka Doncic. However, Curry was the one who walked away making history.
According to Polymarket Hoops, Curry became the oldest guard in NBA history to score 20 or more points in a season opener. Given that legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant played late into their 30s as well, it's a huge accomplishment for Curry to be at the top of this record.
Can Curry Maintain This For An 82-Game Season?
First and foremost, Golden State shouldn't expect Curry to be healthy and available throughout the entire regular season. Set to turn 38 in March before the start of the playoffs, the Warriors and Curry's mindset should be to preserve himself for the postseason to avoid any sudden injuries like last year, as his injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves derailed their playoff run.
However, after seeing the performances from players like Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, and Will Richard on Tuesday night, it's an encouraging sign to see that the Warriors might have one of the strongest supporting casts in the NBA this season, and Curry won't be needed to win every game they play this season.
Factor in players like De'Anthony Melton still coming back from injury and Seth Curry expected to join the team in mid-November, there's still more that haven't seen the floor for Golden State. While this is a far different situation than when Curry had Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson as his co-stars, the team now has solid depth beyond just eight to nine players.
But as long as Curry is on the court this season, he'll likely continue to change the record books with his performance. That could be as soon as Thursday night, as the Warriors host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for a primetime matchup with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. EST.