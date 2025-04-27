Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 3
After a disappointing Game 2 loss to even the series 1-1, the Golden State Warriors traveled back home to take on the Houston Rockets for Game 3. In a tight battle, Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry is doing all he can to take over the series.
Curry has taken over Game 3, scoring 27 points on 10-18 shooting from the field in just the first three quarters.
Curry, 36, continues to make an argument to be the greatest point guard in NBA history, especially as he dominates in the postseason.
The four-time NBA champion has plenty of postseason experience, and it shows. With his 30-point outing on Saturday night, Curry passed San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker for the tenth-most playoff points in NBA history.
Curry is at 4,047 career playoff points and counting, now trailing NBA legend Jerry West for ninth place on the all-time leaderboard. Not only is Curry one of the most skilled offensive talents in league history, but he has been doing it at such a high level for over a decade now.
The 16-year veteran still has plenty of gas left in the tank, and cementing himself as a top-ten playoff scorer ever is an impressive feat.
Curry dropped 31 points in their Game 1 win over the Rockets, but Houston did a much better job defending him in Game 2, holding him to just 20 points with 6 turnovers.
Now, as the Warriors try to regain the series lead, they have needed another big performance from Curry.