Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Lakers
In one of their biggest tests of the season, the Golden State Warriors marched into Los Angeles to get the job done.
The Warriors took down the Lakers 123-116 in LA on Thursday night to pick up their fourth consecutive win.
Golden State was led by 22 points from Brandin Podziemski in the first half, but Curry took over in the second. The superstar point guard finished the night with a game-high 37 points on 10-21 shooting from the field, 4-10 from beyond the arc, and 13-14 from the free-throw line.
Curry had an incredible performance to get the best of a 33-point performance from LeBron James, as the Warriors guard just had one of the best two-game stretches of his career.
In Tuesday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry dropped 52 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals on 16-31 shooting from the field and 12-20 from three-point range. After his 37-point effort on Thursday in LA, Curry became the oldest point guard in NBA history to record back-to-back 35+ point games.
For years, Curry has been recognized as the best shooter of all time, but as he ages, he continues to make a case to be the best point guard in league history. The 37-year-old superstar has been dominating the league for over a decade, and continues to play at an extremely high level.
Curry leading the Warriors to a huge win over James and the Lakers on Thursday night at this point of the regular season is just another example of his greatness.