Steph Curry Opens Up About Finals MVP Award

In an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about what a Finals MVP award would mean to him. Despite being robbed in 2015, and by many accounts being Golden State's most important player in 2017 and 2018, the award has escaped Curry's grasp for each of his three championships. With that lined up to change, should the Warriors win this series, Steph revealed his true feelings on the award.

"It would mean everything, because that pretty much means you're winning the series," Steph said. "You think about when Andre won, when KD won his two, there's just so much joy in that moment. No matter who wins it, there's so much joy in that moment, you wanna be able to experience it. And I think the context of every series changes in terms of what it's gonna take to actually win, and I think for us to win this championship, get three more wins, and hold that Larry O'Brian trophy, I'm gonna have to keep playing the way I am."

Steph finished his answer by saying, "That smaller trophy isn't the motivation at all. But you know what comes with winning the big one, and what it takes to do that. So I'm focused on that. The fact that I have another opportunity, and we have another opportunity to be here on this stage after the conversations over the lat two to three years, that says a lot... So I'm excited about it."

