Steph Curry Ranked Over Anthony Edwards for Top NBA Superlative
The Golden State Warriors have been near the top of the NBA for a decade, consistently led by superstar point guard Steph Curry. The 37-year-old point guard was a back-to-back NBA MVP in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, and he is still one of the best players in the league.
As a four-time champion and one-time Finals MVP, Curry has cemented himself as a Hall of Famer and has nothing left to prove. Still, heading into year 16, he is playing at as high a level as any other superstar in the league. Last season, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with 44.8/39.7/93.3 shooting splits.
Where does Curry rank among the NBA's best?
Of course, the best players in the NBA are dominated by international talents like Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Curry continues to put on for the American crowd.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps recently polled a group of NBA executives, coaches, and scouts, asking, "Who is the best American player right now?"
While Bontemps said that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum likely would have been at the top of the ranking if not for his Achilles rupture, Warriors superstar Steph Curry topped the list at age 37.
Curry earned 11 of the 20 votes for the best American player in the NBA right now, and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was right behind him with eight. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was the only other player to receive a vote.
Curry has cemented himself as a top-two point guard in NBA history, but staying near the top of the league as he heads into year 17 is an incredible accomplishment.
"He's still the guy who scares me most," an anonymous Eastern Conference scout said about Curry.
Of course, Edwards and the Timberwolves sent the Warriors home in the second round of the playoffs last season, but many fans speculate that the series would have ended differently if Curry had never gone down with a hamstring injury.
The fact that Edwards has made back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances certainly gives him a case as the best American player heading into the 2025-26 season, but Curry continues to get some love from NBA personnel. The 2025-26 season will be very telling for both players, and fans would be in for a treat to see their two teams face off in the playoffs while healthy.