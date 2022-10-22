Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reveals Advice For Jordan Poole

Steph had advice for Poole after the Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, and it was a tough game for Jordan Poole. Finishing with just 7 points on 2/5 shooting, Poole could not find a rhythm offensively. A game-worst -20, Poole also turned the ball over four times, and simply struggled all the way around. 

After the game, Steph Curry was asked if he had any advice for Poole now that he's no longer able to fly under the radar. Having just signed a big extension, and coming off a breakout campaign, Poole is now on the scouting report for every opposing defense. This can change the way the game feels, and it's something Steph knows very well.

"You're not gonna surprise anybody," Steph said. "You're gonna be on the scouting report. They're gonna study your game a little more. But you gotta embrace that. He's ready for that. It's a small sample size now with two games."

Steph continued by saying the biggest thing for Poole is finding a way to still bring energy when he isn't having his best game. Steph said that's something everybody has to learn. 

Steph finished his answer by saying he and the team have a lot of confidence that Poole will be able to make the necessary adjustments and figure out how teams are attempting to defend him this year.

