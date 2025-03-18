Steph Curry Reveals Details of New Injury After Warriors-Nuggets
On Monday night against the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry had one of his worst games since the All-Star break.
In a game that seemed like a surefire win for the Warriors, Curry put up 20 points, 7 assists, and 7 turnovers on 28.6% shooting from the field in a loss. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr attributed Curry's poor performance to being tired.
"He's tired. Steph's been carrying us for a month," Kerr said. "He's been amazing. He doesn't have his energy right now. He's exhausted right now."
When Curry was asked about Kerr's comments, he didn't blame his poor performance on being tired, but rather a back injury that occurred last week.
"It just started hurting," Curry said about his back. "Last Thursday... it was actually pregame. It was something that I've dealt with a couple of years ago, but it was just a weird thing that popped up, and it was more just managing it."
The Warriors have a back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night and it remains to be seen if Curry will play in the game. If anything, the team will have to see how it feels tomorrow.
"More and more it's so my back that I was dealing with the last couple of days," Curry added. "We'll see how that responds tomorrow. But otherwise, I feel pretty solid."
It shouldn't be a surprise if the Golden State Warriors rest Steph Curry against the Milwaukee Bucks, but at the same time, every game is incredibly important for a team struggling to stay in the sixth seed.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral