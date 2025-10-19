Steph Curry Reveals How the Warriors Can Be Successful, Despite Their Age
The Golden State Warriors are gearing up for the NBA season in the pursuit of another championship.
The Warriors last took home the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2022, and as the years march on, the clock is ticking on whether Golden State can win another championship before the retirement of their franchise player, Steph Curry.
Curry is going into his 17th season at age 37, the oldest player on the roster. Age is something of a factor for the Warriors at this point. Golden State's Big Three of Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler are all 35 or older, but the Warriors have an infusion of youth as well in players like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski.,
Mixing Youth and Experience
“There’s only so much you can control. But we’ve got a really good understanding of what it takes to get through an 82-game season,” Curry said to Mark Medina of Essentially Sports. “We have some youth that can carry us. Hopefully, we can have a good complement of age and wisdom and youth and energy."
With age also comes injury concerns. While Curry did a remarkable job of keeping himself on the court last season, appearing in 70 games, he did have nagging knee trouble and a handful of other lower-body injuries to areas like his ankle and hamstring.
Butler missed 28 games last season with his own knee and back trouble, while Green missed 24 games. Taking their age into account, Curry knows that it's crucial to emphasize recovery to keep the team's best players on the court.
"I know with me, Jimmy and Draymond, we all understand the work that goes in behind the scenes with recovery and all that type of stuff. If you want to win a championship, health is a big part of it, Curry said. "Every team that gets to the finish line has health on their side. So you cross your fingers and hope you can get it done.”
Recovery On and Off the Court
With Curry's experience he's found that recovery isn't just about the physical side of the court. The mental aspect is just as important.
"Honestly, it’s also about having a good balance on how to keep your mental health in the right frame of mind, especially in today’s age, where there’s so much noise and distraction around you, whether it’s in season or out of season," Curry said.
In Year 17, Curry's performance is still crucial to the Warriors' success. Curry averaged 24.5 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from three. All signs point to Curry repeating that performance this season, so long as he's able to remain on the court.
Golden State will be bringing the energy of youth and the experience of several longtime NBA stars. If both sides are able to work together and stay healthy under head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors will be poised to compete in a tough Western Conference and make a run at the NBA crown once again.