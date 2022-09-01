Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reveals Inspiration From Michael Jordan

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry always follows this model from Michael Jordan
Whether through his play on the court or his unparalleled mentality, NBA legend Michael Jordan inspired countless athletes. Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is one of these athletes who draws from Jordan, and in a recent interview he revealed a specific model he always follows.

"I remember watching The Last Dance documentary, and the one thing I got from Michael [Jordan] was he never asked anybody on his team or in the organization to do anything that he wouldn't do himself," Steph said. "He set the bar for what work ethic was, and that grind he tried to set the pace with his actions. I've always carried that with me as the standard for what I expect from my teammates, I live up to that as well."

This mentality has helped transform the Golden State Warriors into one of the greatest dynasties in sports history, not much unlike the Chicago Bulls teams that were led by Michael Jordan. While his play on the court is unprecedented, Steph Curry's ability to lead by example is something that his teammates have always spoken highly of. According to Steph, a lot of that inspiration comes from Michael Jordan.

After winning another championship just last season, Steph and the Warriors will look to defend their title from a pool of hungry contenders. In order to do so, everything will again have to start at the top with Steph Curry.

