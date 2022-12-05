Steph Curry Reveals Thoughts on Moses Moody's Role With Warriors

While the new season is still young, Moses Moody has been the most NBA-ready young player for the Golden State Warriors so far this season. Despite this, his minutes have still been sporadic, as the 2021 lottery pick has been in and out of the rotation. Moody admitted some frustration with this development, but added that he is maintaining a positive outlook that allows him to stay ready when his number is called.

His number was indeed called during Saturday's game vs. the Houston Rockets, and Moody performed well. Finishing with 11 points on an incredibly efficient 4/5 from the field, Moody knocked down all three of his shots from distance, and helped the Warriors hold off a young Rockets team.

When asked about Moody after the game, Warriors superstar Steph Curry said, "Just how the season goes. Especially with the way our roster is built, and mixing the rotation a little bit, you have to just stay ready and just play with confidence when you're out there. [Moody] came in right away and made his first two shots, played with a lot of energy. He puts the work in. It's not surprising ever when he comes in and makes a contribution. You can feel his presence out there because he stays ready, he works, he comes with a great attitude, just understanding the challenges of him getting in the rotation consistently."

Curry added that Moody plays well every time he gets an opportunity, even though that doesn't come every night.

