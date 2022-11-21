Steph Curry Reveals What He Yelled at Celtics Fans in NBA Finals

Steph Curry's game four performance against the Boston Celtics in last year's NBA Finals was one of the greatest performances in NBA Finals history. Curry single-handedly won that game down the stretch for Golden State, but he set the tone early in the first quarter. After hitting a big three, Curry yelled at the Boston crowd in a way that he rarely does, especially that early in a game.

On a recent episode of The Old Man and The Three Podcast, Curry revealed what he said to Celtics fans after that first quarter three.

"I hit that one shot and I started yelling at the crowd," Curry said. "I was like, 'This is gonna be a different motherf--king game.' I said that."

Curry joked and said his mom was not happy with the word choice, but there was a different level of emotion entering that game. Not only was it the NBA Finals, but the Warriors were doubted by several major media outlets, and had to deal with a hostile Celtics crowd that was constantly going after their players.

Curry felt this increased pressure, and it brought the best out of him. He let the Celtics crowd know early in the game that this was not going to go well for them, and he delivered on that promise. The Warriors would go on to win their fourth title in the last eight years, and the rest is history.

Related Articles

Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way

Kevin Durant Reacts to Steph Curry's Monster Performance vs. Cavs

Steph Curry on Track to Make NBA History This Season